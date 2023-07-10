Posted: Jul 10, 2023 10:46 AMUpdated: Jul 10, 2023 10:46 AM

Chris Freund & Nathan Thompson

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office are conducting an investigation into the July 7 death of a male from Cherryvale, Kansas.

Last Friday at approximately 1:30 p.m., the Labette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting. Police found the victim, 74-year-old Thaine Lee Anderson, of Cherryvale, at his residence with a fatal gunshot wound to the head. The Labette County Sheriff requested KBI assistance 30 minutes later, and KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded.

During the course of the investigation, the suspect, a 14-year-old male, was located. He was arrested for first-degree-murder, and taken to the Southeast Kansas Regional Juvenile Center in Girard.

The preliminary investigation indicates the death is the result of homicide.

The case will be prosecuted by the Labette County Attorney. The investigation is ongoing.