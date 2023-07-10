Posted: Jul 10, 2023 9:45 AMUpdated: Jul 10, 2023 9:47 AM

Tom Davis

Water, money and what's new at the library and museum were the topics discussed on CITY MATTERS on Monday on KWON.

The discussion led by City Waters Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen kicked off with Shellie McGill, who leads both the library and the Bartlesville Area History Museum. McGill said the new teen center at the library has surpassed all expectations as the area is being well used by youngsters playing video games, enjoying graphic novels and using the personal spaces for surfing the internet.

Shellie also remind everyone that the Bartlesville Area History Museum is featuring the local history of education. The Museum houses the Nelson Carr One Room School where local 3rd and 4th graders come and experience what school was like in the year 1910.

The Bartlesville Area History Museum also presents The Sports That Built Us: pioneering spirits, town rivalries, and the camaraderie of competitive sports in Oklahoma. It's on display now through August 26th.

The Museum is open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (closed holidays) at 401 S. Johnstone Avenue, 5th Floor. Admission is free, however, donations are always welcome. For more information, contact the Bartlesville Area History Museum at 918.338.4290 or history@cityofbartlesville.org

City Clerk Jason Muninger delivered some great news regarding July's sale tax collection. The city took in about $1,986,000, which is 5% better than last July.

City Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen ended the conversation with the latest on the continuing drought affecting our water supply. Lauritsen said that we are at 57% of water capacity and that the recent rains have really only helped to keep the lake levels where we are. What is desperately needed is several inches of rain more often in the southeast Kansas watershed that feeds Hulah Lake and Copan Lake. Until then, the water restrictions are still in place.