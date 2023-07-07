Posted: Jul 07, 2023 2:41 PMUpdated: Jul 07, 2023 2:41 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Cherokee citizen from Claremore was sentenced in federal court for aggravated sexual abuse of a minor under 12 in Indian Country and sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country.

Raymond Dale Dudley, 61, was sentenced July 6, by U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell to 40 years for aggravated sexual abuse of a minor under 12 in Indian Country, and 15 years for sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country. Frizzell further ordered the sentences to run concurrently followed by supervised release, and fined Dudley $50,000.

According to his plea agreement, Dudley admitted that he sexually abused the victim between 2009 and 2013. He further admitted that the abuse started when she was approximately nine years old and lasted until she was 13 years old.

The FBI and Claremore Police Department investigated the case.