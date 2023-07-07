Posted: Jul 07, 2023 10:58 AMUpdated: Jul 07, 2023 10:58 AM

Tom Davis

Between obtaining generators for the court house and the county administration building and building the new Emergency Managenment facility, Commission Mitch Antle said it is all about the continuity of county government in case of an emegency.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Commsioner Antle addressed the progress on both projects and the need for both.

Antle said the Washington County Commissioners on Monday addressed two grant proposals to potentially fund back-up generators for the Administration Building and the County Courthouse.

The grant requests are through the federal hazard mitigation assistance program, where Washington County is asking for two grants of $150,000 each.

The Washington Co. Emergency Management has been housef inthe DSR Building on Adams Road in Bartlesville, but a new facility is being built in Bison Road.

Antle said it will be a 17,000 square foot facility that would expand its partnerships with other counties while also offering up-to-date equipment to aid efficient handling of the county’s needs. The facility is estimated to cost $3.5 to 4 million. The Commissioners agreed last year to approve up to $5 million to cover additional costs should inflation continue.