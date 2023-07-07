Posted: Jul 07, 2023 10:14 AMUpdated: Jul 07, 2023 10:14 AM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners will discuss in their weekly meeting on Monday to possibly approve removal of the Star Building in District Three. Executive Tourism Director Mary Beth Moore will give a report from May and the commissioners will hear a public hearing involving possible action to close a section line.

The commissioners will wrap up the meeting most likely approve to surplus eight vehicles from the sheriff’s department that has the possibility of being sold and then looking at reports from the month of June.

The commissioners meet at the OSU Extension Building in Pawhuska at 10 a.m. The meeting is opened to the public