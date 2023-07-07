Posted: Jul 07, 2023 10:12 AMUpdated: Jul 07, 2023 1:34 PM

Nathan Thompson

Sterlin Harjo's groundbreaking series, "Reservation Dogs," is in its final season.

The dramatic comedy was filmed in northeast Oklahoma and follows the lives of four Indigenous teens. It has won several awards. FX released the season three trailer on Thursday.

Harjo says the decision for season three to be the final one is "the correct decision creatively for the show." However, he says it is likely the main characters will show up in other stories to come.

Season three of "Reservation Dogs" premieres Aug. 2 on FX on Hulu. You can watch the full trailer below.