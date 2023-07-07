Posted: Jul 07, 2023 10:11 AMUpdated: Jul 07, 2023 10:15 AM

Tom Davis

A film crew that works with The Weather Channel is coming to our area next week to see if weather can play a part in solving the the Mullendore murder case from 1970.

Author Dale Lewis and producer Dana Brancato with Jupiter Entertainment were on COMMUNITY CONNECTION talking about the project.

Brancato produces episodic programs for The Weather Channel. Her crews are coming to Bartlesville and Woolaroc to interview Dale Lewis, author of Footprints in the Dew, a book about Chub Anderson and the Mullendore murder case in 1970. While in the area, the crews will also interview others involved and/or close to the original investigation.

This story is about the most famous unsolved murder in the southwest and the life of the man who held the key to that murder. On September 26, 1970, E.C. Mullendore III, the heir to the three hundred thousand acre Cross Bell Ranch Empire in Oklahoma, was murdered in his own home. The only other person with him was ranch employee Damon ‘Chub’ Anderson, who was also shot.

At the time of his death, Mr. Mullendore held the largest life insurance policy in the United States. As the result of mistakes made during the investigation, no one has ever been charged in the murder despite the involvement of numerous law enforcement officials, lawyers, investigators, and TV personalities.

Brancato hopes the program can help uncover other clues to this mystery using weather science.