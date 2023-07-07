Posted: Jul 07, 2023 9:48 AMUpdated: Jul 07, 2023 10:49 AM

The Blue Star Mothers of Bartlesville are mothers, stepmothers, grandmothers, foster mothers and female legal guardians who have children serving in the military, guard or reserves, or children who are veterans.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONECTION, Moni Heinrich, Christina Kiddy and Kerri Pannell said they support each other and their children while promoting patriotism. The Blue Star Mothers of Bartlesville focuses on our mission every single day and will never, ever, forsake our troops, our veterans or the families of our Fallen Heroes.

Recently, Blue Star Mothers wrapped up their first month of box packing for our additional adopted 100 deployed troops. It was a deemed a huge success! The group thanked everyone that pitched in to help including The ELKS LODGE of Bartlesville Community Lodge #1060, Lions, and caring members of the community come together to make this happen. They say that "eam work makes the dream work."

Next project: Christmas boxes for the deployed troops! Coming soon to their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/bvlbluestars , QR codes will be posted so that you can help shop for the items to be packed into these Christmas care packages from home.

Christina Kiddy said that if you are looking for a supportive group that understands what it is like to have a son, daughter or loved one off to boot camp, recently deployed or who is actively serving in the Armed Forces, this is a place for you.

Kerri Pannell said the groups supports each other through Care and Share at our meetings. We all have stories to tell about our family members and we allow time in the meetings to share our joys and concerns. Through laughter, encouragement and some times tears, we support each other as we navigate these times with our family members who are sometime far away.