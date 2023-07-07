Posted: Jul 07, 2023 9:28 AMUpdated: Jul 07, 2023 9:28 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will meet Monday morning to receive several reports and potentially dispose of surplus equipment.

According to the meeting’s agenda, the commissioners will receive reports from multiple county entities including Emergency Management, the Health Department, the Clerk’s office, the Assessor’s office, the Election Board and the Sheriff’s office.

The commissioners will also discuss the potential disposal of several pieces of outdated office equipment at the County Health Department before opening bids for the sale of a 2000 Jeep Cherokee from Washington County Emergency Management.

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. on Monday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, located at 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.