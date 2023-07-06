News
City of Bartlesville
Official: Bar-Dew Lake Not an Option for Water Supply
Nathan Thompson
As Bartlesville's water shortage continues, one listener of Bartlesville Radio asked us about the feasability of using water from Bar-Dew Lake.
We reached out to the city of Bartlesville to get the answer.
Bar-Dew Lake was co-owned by the cities of Bartlesville and Dewey, but was sold to a private property owner back in 2004. Since the lake is now privately owned, it is no longer a public water source.
Bartlesville Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen says even if the cities still owned Bar-Dew Lake, it wouldn't help the current situation much. He says there isn't enough "appreciable water" in it to serve as a viable source of water supply.
