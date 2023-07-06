Posted: Jul 06, 2023 3:17 PMUpdated: Jul 06, 2023 3:37 PM

If you have been in Osage County recently you may have seen the new sunscreen stations being put up by the Osage County Health Department. The stations are free to help reduce your chances of getting a sunburn that makes life uncomfortable for at least a few days and reducing the chances of skin cancer.

According to Osage County Health Departments Facebook page, there is an estimate of 186,680 cases of melanoma that will be diagnosed in the U.S. this year.

If you have a mole or spot and some questions to ask for a self-skin exam include, is it an irregular shape? Is the border of the spot irregular or jagged? Is the color of the spot uneven? Is the mole or spot larger than a size of a pea and has it been changing? If you have noticed a chance in your skin go to the doctors immediately.