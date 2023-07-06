Posted: Jul 06, 2023 1:30 PMUpdated: Jul 06, 2023 1:30 PM

Nathan Thompson

The threat of severe weather across northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas increases for Friday.

According to the National Weather Service in Tulsa, the area north of the I-40 corridor is under a "slight" risk of severe weather, which is just below the "enhanced" risk level and above the "marginal" risk zone.

The weather service says multiple thunderstorm complexes may produce severe weather across parts of northeastern Oklahoma, southeastern Kansas and western Arkansas on Friday and into Friday night.