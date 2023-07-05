Posted: Jul 05, 2023 4:17 PMUpdated: Jul 05, 2023 4:17 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was arrested Tuesday evening after making threats to kill multiple people with a baseball bat. Jonathon Anderson is alleged of threatening to kill one of the victims while she was trying to sleep. According to an affidavit, after Anderson made these threats, the victim ran to the neighbor’s house asking for help and to call the police.

Anderson then allegedly followed to the neighbor’s house and threatened to kill the neighbor and her son in the house. Officers would shortly arrive after and place Anderson under arrest. He was charged with felony assault/threats and was given a $20,000 bond.

Anderson's next court date is set for July 9th.