Posted: Jul 05, 2023 1:22 PMUpdated: Jul 05, 2023 1:22 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville City Council approved a trio of economic development incentives on Monday for expanding businesses in the city.

First, the council approved a $40,800 incentive for Bob Loftis Furniture, who is expanding to a second location. Bob Loftis Furniture will occupy the former Examiner-Enterprise building at 4025 Nowata Road. Bartlesville Development Authority Vice President Chris Batchelder says sleep and recliner sales will continue at their current store on Washington Boulevard near Chili's and Freddy's.

Additionally, the City Council approved incentives for two re-imagined restaurants at the Price Tower in downtown Bartlesville. The former location of Copper Bar and Restaurant on the 15th will receive $53,366 and will reopen as WrightSteak Steakhouse, a high-end steak restaurant. The ground-floor Price Tower Plaza restaurant will receive $34,729 and will be re-branded as Love66 Cafe, a diner-style restaurant inspired by Route 66.

Vice Mayor Jim Curd says the continued development of the Price Tower will continue to make it a destination for tourists and locals alike