Posted: Jul 05, 2023 10:08 AMUpdated: Jul 05, 2023 10:08 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Drivers in west Osage County may experience a detour during the day on Wednesday – as film crews have closed an intersection south of Shidler.

According to the Osage Co. Sherriff’s Office, the intersection of CR 4030 and Cameron Road is will be closed intermittently until 8:00 PM because of a movie being filmed in the area.

The new Twister movie is reportedly the film causing the closings.