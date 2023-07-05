News
Osage Co.
Posted: Jul 05, 2023 10:08 AMUpdated: Jul 05, 2023 10:08 AM
Osage Co. Road Closed for Film Crews
Evan Fahrbach
Drivers in west Osage County may experience a detour during the day on Wednesday – as film crews have closed an intersection south of Shidler.
According to the Osage Co. Sherriff’s Office, the intersection of CR 4030 and Cameron Road is will be closed intermittently until 8:00 PM because of a movie being filmed in the area.
The new Twister movie is reportedly the film causing the closings.
« Back to News