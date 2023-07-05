Posted: Jul 05, 2023 9:16 AMUpdated: Jul 05, 2023 9:16 AM

Tom Davis

Water and the October General Obligation Bond election were the topics of discussion with City Councilman Trevor Dorsey on this week's CITY MATTERS program on KWON.

Dorsey address the water supply issue saying that barring significant rainfall in southeast Kansas that would replenish our declining lake levels at the city's primary water sources, other measures will be necessary to get the area through this drought.

Dorsey said that a committee will be put together soon to review several options for the city to provide more water for its customers.

Dorsey then talked about the General Obligation Bond election on Oct. 10 where voters will decide on a $17.6 million general obligation bond.

Dorsey said the four propositions include $2.4 million for Public Safety Buildings and Facilities projects, $696,000 for Municipal Buildings and Facilities projects, nearly $12.3 million for Streets and Bridges, and $2.2 million for Parks and Recreation.

If voters pass the bond projects, property tax millage rates will remain the same, resulting in no increase in taxes.