Bartlesville
Posted: Jul 05, 2023 8:45 AMUpdated: Jul 05, 2023 8:45 AM
BLC Girls Night Out Game Night
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Dorea Potter, your host of the event, said the night starts with desserts at 6pm with program and games at 6:30pm.
Michelle Cartwright, from Colorado, is the guest speaker. She will share about her days “Holding Out for a Hero.”
Later, you can choose to line dance, play games, creative coloring or just chat by the pool.
BLC's Optional Community Connection: Bring canned goods or non-perishable items for the Salvation Army Food pantry. It’s a casual event and open to the public with reservations.
Cost is $5, payable at the door. RSVP by noon, Tuesday to 785-840-8128 or 918-333-5368, email bladiesconnection@gmail.com or text 918-397-7388. Free childcare upon request with early reservations.
