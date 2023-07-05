Posted: Jul 05, 2023 8:45 AMUpdated: Jul 05, 2023 8:45 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Ladies Connection will be hosting their 15th Annual Girls Night Out Game Night on Thursday, July 13, at Potterosa, 2301 Rice Creek Road.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Dorea Potter, your host of the event, said the night starts with desserts at 6pm with program and games at 6:30pm.

Michelle Cartwright, from Colorado, is the guest speaker. She will share about her days “Holding Out for a Hero.”

Later, you can choose to line dance, play games, creative coloring or just chat by the pool.

BLC's Optional Community Connection: Bring canned goods or non-perishable items for the Salvation Army Food pantry. It’s a casual event and open to the public with reservations.

Cost is $5, payable at the door. RSVP by noon, Tuesday to 785-840-8128 or 918-333-5368, email bladiesconnection@gmail.com or text 918-397-7388. Free childcare upon request with early reservations.