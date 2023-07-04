Posted: Jul 04, 2023 11:47 AMUpdated: Jul 04, 2023 11:48 AM

Chase McNutt

A portion of the City of Bartlesville-owned trail system Pathfinder Parkway will face intermittent, temporary closures to facilitate a Public Service Company of Oklahoma project, which is set to start this week.

The affected area includes the portion of the path immediately south of Dink’s and Sterling’s restaurants, which are located in the 2900 block of Frank Phillips Boulevard.

City Director of Engineering Micah Siemers says, “They will be replacing the transmission line poles and conductor and have to do some clearing of trees and brush in the easement in preparation for the actual work on the transmission line.”

PSO plans to begin the clearing work this Friday, June 29, which is expected to take approximately two weeks. The trail will remain open but may be temporarily closed while equipment is crossing the trail or working too close to keep it open, Siemers said. The multi-phased project is expected to conclude in late October.