Posted: Jul 04, 2023 11:43 AMUpdated: Jul 04, 2023 11:43 AM

Chase McNutt

Independence Day in the park is taking place at Jack Gordon Park in Nowata all-day Tuesday. Everything kicks off at noon with fresh catfish plates being served for $10 a piece. They will start serving pulled pork and hotdogs at 4 pm at the same price.

The event festivities will start at 5 pm with the Christmas in July event bike parade followed by the Chamber’s live auction. Things will conclude after 8 pm when the free watermelon feed begins in preparation for the live firework show after dark.

Celebrity Ron Young will be in attendance as well to sing the National Anthem.