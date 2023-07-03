Posted: Jul 03, 2023 9:20 PMUpdated: Jul 03, 2023 9:20 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville City Council approved a new lease Monday evening that will allow the Kiddie Park to expand.

The Kiddie Park is on city-owned property in Johnstone Park, which they lease from the city. The Kiddie Park pays the city $1 per year to lease the land.

Council member Billie Roane and Vice Mayor Jim Curd say they are impressed with the group of people that oversee Friends of Kiddie Park and gave a few clues on the planned expansion