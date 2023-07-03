Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Jul 03, 2023

Dewey City Council and Public Work Authority set to Meet for first Meeting of July

Chase McNutt

Dewey City Council is set to meet this Monday evening at 7 pm with fairly short agenda items. The council will first discuss and possibly vote on a resolution for budgetary items that took place during the 2022-2023 fiscal year that included an increase in revenues by way of $371.41 and an increase in expenditures in the same amount.

They lastly next discuss and possibly vote on going into executive session. The session will be a discussion on matters pertaining to economic development.

The Dewey Public Works authority meeting is set to follow right after in what is to be a short meeting, with no new items on the agenda.


