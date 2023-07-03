Posted: Jul 03, 2023 2:39 PMUpdated: Jul 03, 2023 4:29 PM

Dalton Spence

The Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Fourth of July freedom celebration parade on Tuesday.

The Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce’s Reba Bueno-Conner on what is in store for the the morning.

If you want to be a part of the parade registration is at 9 a.m.

The parade is nonmotorized and there are lots of fun categories to win including funniest patriotic, best pet, most original and most outrageous.

Later in the day The Pioneer Woman Mercantile is hosting the Patriotic Party on the Prairie staring at 4 p.m. with live music, kids activities, street food and more with a firework show beginning at dusk.