Posted: Jul 03, 2023 2:28 PMUpdated: Jul 03, 2023 2:29 PM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners met for their regular weekly meeting with a much longer agenda item list than normal but was a fairly normal meeting. The first couple of items were circled around improvements to the courthouse and the timeline of when things would be happening.

Nowata County Treasurer Rachel Marrs mentioned that they would be getting multiple quotes this week for window sealing in the courthouse.

It was also mentioned that the panic buttons have still not come in yet, along with security cameras. There was next a jail service agreement approved between Nowata County and the town of Talala, and Commissoner Troy Friddle talked with Nowata Sherriff Jason McClain about how this is a big deal for Nowata.

The Commissioners will meet next Monday at 9 am in the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.