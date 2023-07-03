Posted: Jul 03, 2023 1:33 PMUpdated: Jul 03, 2023 3:07 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners held an extremely short meeting Monday morning that included only three items that are not on the agenda weekly. Main reason being from a special meeting being held last Friday (June 30).

The commissioners approved to accept a check for damage occurring to a 2023 Ford Interceptor Utility Vehicle from ACCO for 2,840.03. The commissioners acknowledged requisitioning officers for Osage County Drug Court and approved cash fund estimate for highways in June.

The commissioners meet next Monday at the OSU Extension Building in Pawhuska.