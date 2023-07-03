News
Posted: Jul 03, 2023 10:43 AMUpdated: Jul 03, 2023 10:45 AM
House Fire in Coffeyville, Kan.
James Copeland & Nathan Thompson
The Coffeyville, Kansas Fire Department responded to an early-morning structure fire on Monday.
Around 5:20 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a home near the intersection of 6th and Gump, which is just west of Lewark in Coffeyville. Flames were visible from a rear window on the east side of the home.
The fire was quickly contained within minutes. There are no reports of injuries at this time and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
