Posted: Jul 03, 2023 10:43 AMUpdated: Jul 03, 2023 10:45 AM

James Copeland & Nathan Thompson

The Coffeyville, Kansas Fire Department responded to an early-morning structure fire on Monday.

Around 5:20 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a home near the intersection of 6th and Gump, which is just west of Lewark in Coffeyville. Flames were visible from a rear window on the east side of the home.