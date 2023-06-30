Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Jun 30, 2023

Coffeyville Holds Ribbon Cutting on New Park Phase

Matt Jordan & Nathan Thompson
The Coffeyville, Kansas Recreation Commission held a ribbon cutting on Friday for their new additions to Sherwin-Williams Park. Director David Rains says phase three adds three new amenities to the park.
 
The ribbon cutting marks the end of the three-phase project at Sherwin-Williams Park.  Rains says they couldn't have done it without the people at Sherwin-Williams.
 
The new features added in phase three will go alongside a soccer field and concession stand from phase one and a skate park in phase two.

