Posted: Jun 30, 2023 11:51 AMUpdated: Jun 30, 2023 11:53 AM

Chase McNutt

The Dewey FFA Alumni is selling sweet corn at the Dewey Public school parking lot this Friday and this Friday only. For those that might be interested, Quintin Eckert with Dewey FFA gives more details.

Again, the sale is going just for today. For more information, you can call Eckert at 918-327-6736.