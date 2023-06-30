Posted: Jun 30, 2023 8:45 AMUpdated: Jun 30, 2023 8:46 AM

Tom Davis

The Washington County SPCA shelter is full. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Friday, Tonya Pete with WCSPCA announced their "Empty the Shelter" event running July 6 through the 31st.

Tonya said that with the help of the BISSELL Pet Foundation, you can adopt a dog or cat for $30 or less. According to Tonya, finding a loving home for every pet is the ultimate goal of BISSELL Pet Foundation. As the nation’s largest funded adoption event, Empty the Shelters helps homeless pets find families by making adoption affordable for prospective pet owners. We do this by supporting participating organizations with reimbursement for each pet adopted. Adopters locally will pay no more than $30 and local license fees.

Each adoption includes:

Spay/neuter surgery,

Microchip

30 days health insurance (if the adopter completes emailed application after adoption)

Vaccinations

Deworming while at the shelter,

Heartworm test (dogs) or FIV/FeLV test (for cats),

Current heartworm preventive,

Current flea and tick treatment,

Basic temperament assessment

The Washington County SPCA is currently located at 16620 State Highway 123 in Bartlesville.