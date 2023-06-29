Posted: Jun 29, 2023 3:12 PMUpdated: Jun 29, 2023 3:18 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Dewey family is trying to rebuild their lives after a fire broke out at their home in the 900 block of North Ross on Wednesday morning.

Dewey Fire Chief Justin Miller says the call came out for the fire at about 9:30 a.m., with several agencies responding.

Miller says firefighters were able to get the blaze under control in about an hour, but remained on scene for a total of three hours to put out the hot spots. Miller says the rear part of the home was destroyed, but they were able to save the front part of the house.

He says the residents were able to get out, but unfortunately, there were two pets who couldn’t be saved.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.