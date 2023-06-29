Posted: Jun 29, 2023 2:59 PMUpdated: Jun 29, 2023 3:10 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville area is under another heat advisory from noon Friday to 9 p.m. Friday. Here's News on 6 Chief Meteorologist Travis Meyer with a look at the forecast .

According to the National Weather Service in Tulsa, heat index values are expected to be near 107 degrees on Friday, prompting the advisory. The weather service says hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. The heat advisory does not include Osage County in Oklahoma or Chatauqua County in Kansas. However, officials still urge caution across the entire region.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.