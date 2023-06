Posted: Jun 29, 2023 12:51 PMUpdated: Jun 29, 2023 12:51 PM

Dalton Spence

The Washington Park Mall is hosting a blood drive on Saturday, July 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the East Wing Entrance. The red blood cells donated is good for 42 days and could save a life.

Anyone who donates receives a free t-shirt and one free ticket of your choice between Hurricane Harbor, Frontier City and the Science Museum in Oklahoma City.