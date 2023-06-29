Posted: Jun 29, 2023 9:23 AMUpdated: Jun 29, 2023 9:23 AM

Nathan Thompson

HOUSTON — Phillips 66 released its 2023 Sustainability Report on Thursday, highlighting the company’s efforts to build a strong and resilient business.

“Phillips 66 is proud of the role we play in meeting global energy needs. We are focused on operating safely, strengthening the communities where we operate and protecting the environment,” said Mark Lashier, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are also focused on transforming our businesses — to improve our operations and increase our competitiveness. The 2023 Sustainability Report demonstrates our progress and shares the accomplishments of our employees across the globe.”

The publication details Phillips 66’s 2022 sustainability performance and recent achievements:

Prioritizing investments and growth opportunities that align with the company’s goals and utilize its existing portfolio to further its lower-carbon initiatives.

Advancing energy-efficiency initiatives and building the “refinery of the future” through investments in renewable fuels production at the Rodeo Renewed refinery in California, which is currently under construction, and the Humber Refinery in the United Kingdom.

Demonstrating progress toward Phillips 66’s 2030 and 2050 greenhouse gas emissions intensity reduction targets.

This year’s report also highlights the 2022 sustainability performance of DCP Midstream, LP, which is now operated by Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 has published annual sustainability metrics and information since the company was founded in 2012. The company is committed to providing transparent and meaningful disclosures relating to its sustainability initiatives, including important performance data.

To view Phillips 66’s 2023 Sustainability Report, go to phillips66.com/sustainability.