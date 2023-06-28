Posted: Jun 28, 2023 6:14 PMUpdated: Jun 28, 2023 7:54 PM

Nathan Thompson

8:45 P.M. UPDATE: According to the city of Bartlesville, work has resumed and will continue until repairs are completed.

8 P.M. UPDATE: The city reports that work has been temporarily halted after a chunk of loose concrete caused damage to a gas service line in the area. Oklahoma Natural Gas has been notified and the roadway in the area of Hensley and Johnstone is closed. Work will resume as soon as the issue is resolved. Crews will work into the night until repairs are complete and water service is restored.

A critical water main break has been reported in downtown Bartlesville Wednesday evening near Johnstone Avenue and Hensley Boulevard.

According to an alert from Washington County Emergency Management, most of downtown is without water and reduced pressure is likely across the city.

Officials are asking residents to please conserve water by restricting use to only absolutely necessary reasons until further notice.

City crews are on scene accessing the situation.

This is a developing story.