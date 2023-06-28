Posted: Jun 28, 2023 10:15 AMUpdated: Jun 28, 2023 10:15 AM

Nathan Thompson

A lightning strike is to blame for extending a street closure in Bartlesville.

According to the city of Bartlesville, the ongoing street repair project on 20th Street between Johnstone Avenue and Dewey Avenue will be extended through July 14. Officials say a concrete pour that was planned for this week has been postponed after lightning caused damage to a local concrete plant.

Intermittent lane and total road closures should be expected during the daytime hours on 20th Street. City officials say the closures are in place between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day until the repairs are complete.

Through-traffic will be permitted during the evening and nighttime hours.