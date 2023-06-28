Posted: Jun 28, 2023 9:36 AMUpdated: Jun 28, 2023 9:36 AM

Nathan Thompson

The city of Hominy says there will be a brief power outage tonight (Wednesday into early Thursday morning) at around midnight.

According to city officials, Hominy has been working off of a backup feeder line while the electric service provider repairs the main line. They say the repairs are complete and the outage is necessary so that crews can transfer the power back over the main line.

The power outage is expected to last approximately 30 minutes.