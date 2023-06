Multiple departments from Kansas and Oklahoma respond to a fire in rural Nowata County.

Monday night at 10:52pm, Dearing Fire Department responded to rural Wann to assist the Wann Fire Department. Upon arrival, firefights found a structure and a fifth-wheel camper on fire. Dearing FD helped protect a nearby residence. South Coffeyville Fire, Tyro Rural Fire and Lenepah Fire arrived on the scene and helped bring the fire under control.

C offeyville EMS and the Nowata County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the scene.