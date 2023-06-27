Posted: Jun 27, 2023 3:39 PMUpdated: Jun 27, 2023 4:45 PM

Dalton Spence

The Pawhuska Public Library is continuing its summer reading program Wednesday with a familiar face.

Pawhuska Library Director Yvonne Rose talks about Wednesday's fun.

The magic show is perfect for kids of all ages and startes at 12:45 and continues through 1:45. The Pawhuska Library is located at 1801 Lynn Ave. The Summer program will last through July and a perfect way to fill the dog days of summer.