Osage
Posted: Jun 27, 2023 3:39 PMUpdated: Jun 27, 2023 4:45 PM
Pawhuska Library Hosting Magic Show on Wednesday
Dalton Spence
The Pawhuska Public Library is continuing its summer reading program Wednesday with a familiar face.
Pawhuska Library Director Yvonne Rose talks about Wednesday's fun.
The magic show is perfect for kids of all ages and startes at 12:45 and continues through 1:45. The Pawhuska Library is located at 1801 Lynn Ave. The Summer program will last through July and a perfect way to fill the dog days of summer.
