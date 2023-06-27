Posted: Jun 27, 2023 3:37 PMUpdated: Jun 27, 2023 3:37 PM

Chase McNutt

Two Bartlesville men were seen in court this week on the charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug proceeds and paraphernalia. Jacob Sanchez and Kyle Masters were arrested on June 23rd after being pulled over on suspicion of DUI, followed by a search that led to the discovery of 117.5 grams of Methamphetamine.

According to an affidavit, officers also found $600 in cash, a firearm, and a glass smoking pipe with burnt residue along the outside. Both men are currently being held over on a $100,000 bond.