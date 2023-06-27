Posted: Jun 27, 2023 3:23 PMUpdated: Jun 27, 2023 4:45 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners earlier this week approved to extend Tourism Executive Director Mary Beth Moore for the 2023-24 fiscal year. The commissioners also approved allowing volunteer work to be done for the Cavalcade Rodeo from July 13-24.

The commissioners approved a similar situation for Ben Johnson Days which was deemed successful for having an event run smoothly without putting additional stress for county workers.

With the end of the fiscal year at the end of the week Commissioner Steve Talburt had this to say.

The commissioners will meet again on Friday in a special meeting at 10 a.m. at the OSU Extension Building.