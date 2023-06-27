Posted: Jun 27, 2023 11:03 AMUpdated: Jun 27, 2023 11:03 AM

Dalton Spence

A Talala man was seen in Washington County Jail on Monday for domestic assault and battery by strangulation and domestic abuse in presence of a minor. According to an affidavit, Steven James Trujillo had become angry with the victim.

The victim gathered four children who were in the house to take to a relative’s house when Trujillo came toward the victim with a baseball bat. He did not hit the victim with the bat, but the victim was down on the gravel driveway being choked while Trujillo was telling the victim he would kill her.

Officers noticed a busted lip, red marks around the throat and scraped knees and legs. The victim says it is not the first time there was an incident as a few weeks earlier Trujillo had assaulted them.

Trujillo is being held over on a $15,000 bond and his next court date is scheduled for Aug. 11 at 9 a.m.