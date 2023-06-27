Posted: Jun 27, 2023 10:48 AMUpdated: Jun 27, 2023 10:48 AM

Chase McNutt

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $5,000 contribution to Casa Hispana, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to support local individuals and families by creating connections to community resources.

The funds will be used to provide connections to schools, help with job searches, plus guidance in addressing a wide range of everyday issues such as housing, utilities, medical care, social services, and more.

Arvest Bank commercial loan assistant Isabel Chase presented the check to Casa Hispana executive director Mili Cappelletti, board members Clarissa Rowley and Jeff Birk, and volunteers Olga Casafranca and Gladys Helter.

"Casa Hispana sincerely appreciates the Arvest Foundation's support of local non-profit organizations such as ours,” said Cappelletti. “Each year, we encounter significant challenges to meet ongoing expenses and keep our doors open. Without assistance from the Arvest Foundation, Casa Hispana and many other organizations would not be able to continue to support the needy in our community. Thank you, Arvest Foundation!"