Posted: Jun 27, 2023 9:28 AMUpdated: Jun 27, 2023 9:28 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority will meet Wednesday afternoon to take care of a few end-of-year items and also to prepare for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins in July.

According to an agenda the BRTA will possibly take action to continue their contract with Stotts, Archambo, Mueggenborg and Barclay for accounting and audit preparation service for the next fiscal year, and then possibly hire Ober and Littlefield for audit services for this fiscal year.

The BRTA will also hold a discussion on whether or not to extend two Tax Increment Finance Districts and their programs through December 2024, with some programs going through February 2025.

An executive session is also planned to discuss the salary and benefits of BRTA Executive Director Chris Wilson.

The meeting will be held at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Council Chambers of Bartlesville City Hall.