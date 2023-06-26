Posted: Jun 26, 2023 3:52 PMUpdated: Jun 26, 2023 4:49 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners met Monday morning and once again discussed ambulance services for the Avant and Barnsdall areas.

Mayors of both towns spoke briefly about the issue that they face with the current ambulance contract ending Friday with no signs of an agreement near.

Avant Mayor Shearl Brinson had this to say.

Barnsdall Mayor Johnny Kelley says there is one way to help pay for ambulance services.

A member from Miller EMS talked about some of the problems they have but said they will still try to help when possible.

Commissioner Charlie Cartwright says he received a copy for Miller EMS’s second proposal on Friday and was not thrilled about what it had to say.

Commissioners will host a special meeting on Friday morning at 10 in the OSU Extension Building.