Posted: Jun 26, 2023 3:47 PMUpdated: Jun 26, 2023 3:47 PM

Nathan Thompson

City of Bartlesville offices will be closed Tuesday, July 4, and trash routes for Tuesday customers will be amended the week of the Fourth due to the Independence Day holiday.

Tuesday trash routes will be serviced on Wednesday, July 5, instead of July 4. Tuesday trash route customers should have their trash at its normal collection place no later than 6 a.m.