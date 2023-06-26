Posted: Jun 26, 2023 9:49 AMUpdated: Jun 26, 2023 9:49 AM

Tom Davis

Topics ranging from water supply issues, to tall grass and July 4th safety were addressed on CITY MATTERS Monday on KWON.

City Manager Mike Bailey updated listeners on the water supply issue. Bailey noted that our area is 17 inches of rain below normal while the watershed in Souteast Kanasas is 23 inches shor of normal.

With the water supply at low levels, the water restrictions will remain in place until such time the rainfall amounts increase to the point our lake levels return to normal.

Did you know that explosive fireworks are illegal wihin the Bartlesville city limits? Assistant Police Chief Troy Newell warned listeners that unlicensed fireworks displays will result in a $200 citation within the the city of Barlesville.

Fire Marshall Brady Watson gave some safety tips for fireworks use outside the city limits:

Never allow young children to handle fireworks

Older children should use them only under close adult supervision

Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol

Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear

Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands

Never light them indoors

Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material

Never point or throw fireworks at another person

Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting

Never ignite devices in a container

Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks

Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding

Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don't go off or in case of fire

Never use illegal fireworks

Develpment Director Larry Curtis updated eveyone on keeping your yards maintained. According to Curtis, Neighborhood Services handles more than 3,000 nuisance complaints each year, averaging 50-60 calls per week during the spring and summer seasons. Neighborhood Services Officers are able to investigate an average of five to seven calls per day, Curtis said.

Violations most often reported involve high weeds, trash, inoperable vehicles and dilapidated structures or structures in disrepair, he said.

“Most of it is common sense: Clean up any trash or junk in the yard, keep your yard mowed, and don’t park inoperable vehicles where they can be seen by the public,” he said.

Michah Siemers, city engineer gave us an update on Civitan Park. He said that the contacted workers will begin work on the shade structure starting on July 14th. The exact date of completion is not yet known.