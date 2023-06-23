Posted: Jun 23, 2023 4:22 PMUpdated: Jun 23, 2023 4:22 PM

Chase McNutt

he Bartlesville City Planning Commission is set to have their monthly meeting next Tuesday night with a rather short agenda. The main items on the agenda are to consider and act on the creation of an ad hoc committee for the Comprehensive plan and consider and act on nominations for the Comprehensive Plan Committee.

They next plan to adjourn into recess and relocate into the first-floor conference room for the workshop portion of the meeting until final adjournment. The meeting will be in the council chambers at City Hall on 401 S. Johnstone Ave. and it will start at 5:30 pm.