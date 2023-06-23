Posted: Jun 23, 2023 2:44 PMUpdated: Jun 23, 2023 2:44 PM

Nathan Thompson

A heat advisory is in effect for most of northeast Oklahoma, including Washington, Osage and Nowata counties for Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service, heat index values in excess of 107 degrees are expected across the region. The heat advisory is in effect from noon until 9 p.m. Saturday.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.