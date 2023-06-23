Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Jun 23, 2023 4:06 AM

Boil Advisory for Dearing Rescinded

Tom Davis / Matt Jordan
 The boil water advisory for the City of Dearing's public water supply system has been rescinded.
 
The advisory was issued due to low pressure in the distribution system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in low chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.
 
Laboratory testing samples collected from Dearing indicate no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by Kansas Department of Health officials to be resolved.

