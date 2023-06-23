Posted: Jun 23, 2023 4:06 AMUpdated: Jun 23, 2023 4:07 AM

Tom Davis / Matt Jordan

The boil water advisory for the City of Dearing's public water supply system has been rescinded.

The advisory was issued due to low pressure in the distribution system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in low chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Laboratory testing samples collected from Dearing indicate no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by Kansas Department of Health officials to be resolved.