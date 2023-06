Posted: Jun 22, 2023 5:01 PMUpdated: Jun 22, 2023 5:01 PM

Dalton Spence

The Pawhuska First Assembly of God Church is hosting Narcotics Anonymous meetings every Thursday starting June 22, at 7 p.m. The program is free and is trying to help those who are trying to overcome opioid use.

On Monday’s the Church also hosts Alcoholics Anonymous from 8-9 p.m.