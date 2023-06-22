Posted: Jun 22, 2023 9:42 AMUpdated: Jun 22, 2023 9:42 AM

Tom Davis

The White Rose Cemetery Mausoleum turns 100 years old next month and you are invited to a special ceremony to commemorate the event.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Rosie Swindell with the White Rose Cemetery Board invited everyone to event on Saturday, July 8 at 10am 804 W. 11th Street in Bartlesville in front of the mauseleum.

Decendants of some of those laid to rest in the mausoleum will portary them during the event that will offer a brief history of the of it.

The event is free and open to the public.

The mission of the White Rose Cemetery is to commemorate lives in surroundings of beauty and tranquility that provide comfort and inspiration to bereaved families, friends and the community.